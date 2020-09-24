Menu

Canada

Fire destroys workshop garage in Norwood

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted September 24, 2020 3:30 pm
Fire destroys workshop in Norwood
A fire destroyed a workshop garage in Norwood on Thursday morning. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No one was injured after a fire tore through a workshop garage just outside Norwood on Thursday morning.

Around 11 a.m., Asphodel-Norwood Township firefighters responded to a structure fire on Asphodel 8th Line, south of Highway 7.

According to fire chief Darryl Payne, the owner of the workshop was working on a motorhome inside the workshop and was using a battery charger.

The individual left and returned to find a fire.

“The smoke alarm was actually going off in the motorhome,” Payne said.

Payne said the building was fully involved by the time township firefighters arrived.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

Fire rips through Peterborough apartment building
