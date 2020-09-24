Fire destroys workshop garage in Norwood

Send this page to someone via email

No one was injured after a fire tore through a workshop garage just outside Norwood on Thursday morning.

Around 11 a.m., Asphodel-Norwood Township firefighters responded to a structure fire on Asphodel 8th Line, south of Highway 7.

According to fire chief Darryl Payne, the owner of the workshop was working on a motorhome inside the workshop and was using a battery charger.

Read more: No injuries after fire breaks out at workshop in Fraserville

The individual left and returned to find a fire.

“The smoke alarm was actually going off in the motorhome,” Payne said.

Payne said the building was fully involved by the time township firefighters arrived.

Story continues below advertisement

.@NorwoodAsphodel firefighters remain on scene of a fire that broke out in a garage on Asphodel 8th Line south of Hwy 7 just outside of Norwood around 11 a.m. I’m told the shop was fully engulfed when crews arrived. A damage estimate as yet to be determined #ptbonews pic.twitter.com/frXButvJXL — Harrison Perkins (@HaPerkins) September 24, 2020

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.