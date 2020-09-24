Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Orillia OPP charge 2 with drug trafficking

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted September 24, 2020 11:28 am
Orillia OPP say they've charged two men with drug trafficking and have seized several drugs, including cocaine and opioids.
Orillia OPP say they've charged two men with drug trafficking and have seized several drugs, including cocaine and opioids. Don Mitchell / Global News

Orillia OPP say they’ve charged two men with drug trafficking and have seized several drugs, including cocaine and opioids.

On Tuesday at about 3:45 p.m., police say officers stopped a vehicle in the parking lot of a West Street North business and arrested two occupants.

Read more: Oro-Medonte man charged in connection with 2019 death in Orillia, Ont.

Barry Boismier-Stiles, 38, from Rama First Nation and David Shirk, 34, from Orillia were each charged with cocaine trafficking, cocaine possession and two counts of opioid possession.

Trending Stories

Boismier-Stiles was additionally charged with failure to comply with a probation order.

Read more: 2 charged following break-in, assault in Orillia, Ont.

Story continues below advertisement

Boismier-Stiles was held for a bail hearing and will appear at the Ontario court of justice in Barrie this month. Shirk was released on a form 10 undertaking and will appear in Orillia court in October.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-888-222-8477.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPPOrilliaOrillia OPPOrillia drug traffickingRama First NationWest Street North drug traffickingWest Street North Orillia
Flyers
More weekly flyers