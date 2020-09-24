Orillia OPP charge 2 with drug trafficking

Send this page to someone via email

Orillia OPP say they’ve charged two men with drug trafficking and have seized several drugs, including cocaine and opioids.

On Tuesday at about 3:45 p.m., police say officers stopped a vehicle in the parking lot of a West Street North business and arrested two occupants.

Barry Boismier-Stiles, 38, from Rama First Nation and David Shirk, 34, from Orillia were each charged with cocaine trafficking, cocaine possession and two counts of opioid possession.

Boismier-Stiles was additionally charged with failure to comply with a probation order.

Story continues below advertisement

Boismier-Stiles was held for a bail hearing and will appear at the Ontario court of justice in Barrie this month. Shirk was released on a form 10 undertaking and will appear in Orillia court in October.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-888-222-8477.