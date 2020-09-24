Menu

Advertisement
Health

Coronavirus: Masks now mandatory on Cobourg transit buses, at shelters

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted September 24, 2020 11:17 am
Masks are now mandatory for all users of Cobourg Transit.
Masks are now mandatory for all users of Cobourg Transit. Town of Cobourg

Wearing a non-medical mask or face covering on transit buses or at transit shelters is now mandatory, the Town of Cobourg announced Thursday morning.

The town says the mask will help reduce the spread of COVID-19. As of Wednesday, there were seven active cases of COVID-19 in Northumberland County including a new case reported at a seniors’ apartment complex in Cobourg.

Read more: Coronavirus: 2 new cases in Northumberland County including at Cobourg seniors’ apartment

“The health and safety of our passengers and transit operators is our top priority,” said Laurie Wills, the town’s director of public works.

“We are continuing to ensure a safer commute by putting several safety measures in place including the recent installation of plexiglass barriers. By limiting transit use and wearing your face covering this will help our community continue to flatten the curve and reduce the spread of COVID-19.”

Exemptions from the recommendation include:

Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates

  • children under the age of two years
  • children under the age of five years (either chronologically or developmentally) who refuse to wear a face covering and cannot be persuaded to do so by their caregiver
  • any person unable to remove a mask without assistance
  • persons who for medical reasons cannot safely wear a non-medical mask or face covering, such as respiratory disease, cognitive difficulties or difficulties in hearing or processing information
  • persons who for religious reasons cannot wear a non-medical mask or face covering or cannot cover the face in a manner that would properly control the source.

Cobourg Transit remains free for all passengers and will continue to board passengers through the rear doors.

Governments fund transit projects in Kawartha Lakes, Port Hope, Cobourg and Bancroft
Governments fund transit projects in Kawartha Lakes, Port Hope, Cobourg and Bancroft
