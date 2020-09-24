Coronavirus: Masks now mandatory on Cobourg transit buses, at shelters

Send this page to someone via email

Wearing a non-medical mask or face covering on transit buses or at transit shelters is now mandatory, the Town of Cobourg announced Thursday morning.

The town says the mask will help reduce the spread of COVID-19. As of Wednesday, there were seven active cases of COVID-19 in Northumberland County including a new case reported at a seniors’ apartment complex in Cobourg.

“The health and safety of our passengers and transit operators is our top priority,” said Laurie Wills, the town’s director of public works.

“We are continuing to ensure a safer commute by putting several safety measures in place including the recent installation of plexiglass barriers. By limiting transit use and wearing your face covering this will help our community continue to flatten the curve and reduce the spread of COVID-19.”

PUBLIC TRANSIT: Effective immediately, wearing a non-medical mask or face covering will be mandatory* when travelling on transit buses and at transit shelters to reduce the risk of spread of COVID-19. Read the public notice: https://t.co/MDpgINIzEj

*some exemptions apply pic.twitter.com/TeHxoM1iBe — Town of Cobourg (@TownofCobourg) September 24, 2020

Exemptions from the recommendation include:

children under the age of two years

children under the age of five years (either chronologically or developmentally) who refuse to wear a face covering and cannot be persuaded to do so by their caregiver

any person unable to remove a mask without assistance

persons who for medical reasons cannot safely wear a non-medical mask or face covering, such as respiratory disease, cognitive difficulties or difficulties in hearing or processing information

persons who for religious reasons cannot wear a non-medical mask or face covering or cannot cover the face in a manner that would properly control the source.

Cobourg Transit remains free for all passengers and will continue to board passengers through the rear doors.

