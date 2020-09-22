Mediation begins on day two of Quebec’s daycare worker strike

Send this page to someone via email

As more than 10,000 daycare workers were on their second day of striking on Tuesday, a first mediation meeting took place between the daycare union and Quebec’s ministry of families.

The mediation was held between both the union and the ministry after neither party came to an agreement after a negotiation meeting took place last weekend. This led workers — who are seeking better wages, among other demands — to start their strike on Monday.

A mediator was assigned the case and began meeting with both parties on Tuesday with the goal of getting them to reach an agreement.

Minister of Families Mathieu Lacombe said on Tuesday he hopes the process will facilitate discussions between both groups. Negotiations started in March 2019 and around 40 meetings have already taken place.

The group representing workers, the Federation des intervenantes en petite enfance, agreed and said it hoped the mediation process would be quick.

