Police investigate fatal 1-vehicle crash in Adjala-Tosorontio, Ont.

OPP say they’re investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed one person in Adjala-Tosorontio, Ont., Tuesday morning.

According to police, a commercial vehicle was travelling north on Adjala-Tosorontio/New Tecumseth Townline Road, between the 2nd and 3rd concessions, when it lost control and landed in a ditch, where it hit a tree.

Road closure in effect on Adjala-Tosorontio-New Tecumseth Townline in @adjtostwp. Single motor vehicle personal injury investigation underway. Please avoid the area. Updates will be released when available ^kv pic.twitter.com/KnGJmkKQxQ — OPP Central Region (@OPP_CR) September 22, 2020

The driver, who was the only occupant in the vehicle, died as a result of their injuries.

The townline road has been closed between the 2nd and 3rd concessions.

