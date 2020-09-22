Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Traffic

Police investigate fatal 1-vehicle crash in Adjala-Tosorontio, Ont.

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
ccording to police, a commercial vehicle was travelling north on Adjala-Tosorontio/New Tecumseth Townline Road, between the 2nd and 3rd concessions, when it lost control and landed in a ditch, where it hit a tree.
ccording to police, a commercial vehicle was travelling north on Adjala-Tosorontio/New Tecumseth Townline Road, between the 2nd and 3rd concessions, when it lost control and landed in a ditch, where it hit a tree. Twitter/OPP Central Region

OPP say they’re investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed one person in Adjala-Tosorontio, Ont., Tuesday morning.

According to police, a commercial vehicle was travelling north on Adjala-Tosorontio/New Tecumseth Townline Road, between the 2nd and 3rd concessions, when it lost control and landed in a ditch, where it hit a tree.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: 3 arrested in Barrie, Ont., in connection to drug trafficking investigation: OPP

The driver, who was the only occupant in the vehicle, died as a result of their injuries.

Trending Stories

The townline road has been closed between the 2nd and 3rd concessions.

Six injured, hospitalized following serious Innisfil car crash
Six injured, hospitalized following serious Innisfil car crash
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPPNottawasaga OPPAdjala-TosorontioAdjala-Tosorontio crashAdjala-Tosorontio road closureAdjala-Tosorontio/New Tecumseth Townline
Flyers
More weekly flyers