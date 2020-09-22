Police investigate fatal 1-vehicle crash in Adjala-Tosorontio, Ont.

OPP say they’re investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed one person in Adjala-Tosorontio, Ont., Tuesday morning.
According to police, a commercial vehicle was travelling north on Adjala-Tosorontio/New Tecumseth Townline Road, between the 2nd and 3rd concessions, when it lost control and landed in a ditch, where it hit a tree.
The driver, who was the only occupant in the vehicle, died as a result of their injuries.
The townline road has been closed between the 2nd and 3rd concessions.
