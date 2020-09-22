1 new case of COVID-19 in Kingston region, active cases remain at 6

Send this page to someone via email

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington (KFL&A) Public Health recorded a new case of COVID-19 in the Kingston region Tuesday.

The public health unit says a man in his 20s tested positive for the virus.

One of the region’s active cases was also declared to be resolved Tuesday. The region now has 120 total cases, with 114 resolved and six active. This comes a day after the public health unit identified two cases in females, one in her 20s and the other under 20.

Queen’s University confirmed that one of those cases was a member of the Queen’s community.

Queen’s could not confirm whether the new case identified Tuesday was related to the case identified at the school Monday.

Public health says the mode of transmission for the man who tested positive for the virus Tuesday is still under investigation.

The case was not recorded in the province’s daily numbers since it came in after they were released, public health said.

Overall, Ontario is reporting 478 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, with 53 new cases in Toronto, 95 in Peel Region, 90 in Ottawa, 27 in both York Region and Waterloo, and 16 in Durham Region.

— With files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues