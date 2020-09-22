Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Waterloo enacts noise bylaw ahead of Laurier Homecoming Weekend

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted September 22, 2020 10:36 am
A Wilfrid Laurier University sign.
A Wilfrid Laurier University sign. Ahmad Fareed Khan / Global News

In an effort to discourage crowds from gathering during Homecoming weekend, the City of Waterloo passed a noise bylaw on Monday.

The temporary bylaw will see fines handed out if music is playing too loud Friday through Sunday.

Read more: Public nuisance bylaw amended ahead of Laurier, Waterloo homecoming weekends

“The temporary bylaw is another option in the city’s toolkit to ensure the safety of city residents,” the city said in a release.

While the majority of the homecoming plans for Wilfrid Laurier University and the University of Waterloo have moved online or been postponed, this move is still meant to ensure that there are no issues in the notorious area surrounding Ezra Avenue.

In 2018, police said more than 14,000 people gathered on Ezra Avenue on the Saturday of that year’s homecoming weekend, forcing the street to be closed.

The bylaw was first enacted last fall in an effort to curb street parties in the area which has seen thousands gather for St.Patrick’s Day and Homecoming.

Read more: Ezra Avenue St. Patrick’s Day crowd peaked at 33,000 people: Waterloo police

Potential parties will also be impacted by a recently-announced move from the provincial government to limit gathering sizes.

Last week, Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced a ban on outdoor gatherings larger than 25 people and indoor gatherings of more than 10 people.

