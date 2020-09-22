Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

London man arrested in weapons investigation: London Police

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted September 22, 2020 9:57 am
Matthew Trevithick / 980 CFPL

A London man is in custody after police say he fired a shotgun inside a home in the north end of the city on Monday night.

On Monday at 9:40 p.m., police responded to a 911 call for a possible gunshot inside a home on Stoneybrook Crescent.

London Police learned the man had allegedly fired a shotgun while others were inside the home with him.

There were no reported injuries, and all other people exited the home shortly after the police arrived.

Read more: 12 months in jail for London officer convicted in Debra Chrisjohn death

Police say the suspect remained inside, while members of the Uniformed Division and Emergency Response Unit contained the area and spoke with him.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

LPS reports that the man left the home and was arrested without incident shortly after 10 p.m.

The 49-year-old London man is charged with one count of careless use of a firearm.

Officers say the people inside the home were known to the suspect, and there was no threat to public safety.

The accused is scheduled to appear in London court Tuesday.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477)

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
London PoliceLondon OntariolpsShotgunLondon Police Servinceshotgun londonStoneybrook cresentWeapons investigation London
Flyers
More weekly flyers