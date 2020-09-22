London man arrested in weapons investigation: London Police

Send this page to someone via email

A London man is in custody after police say he fired a shotgun inside a home in the north end of the city on Monday night.

On Monday at 9:40 p.m., police responded to a 911 call for a possible gunshot inside a home on Stoneybrook Crescent.

London Police learned the man had allegedly fired a shotgun while others were inside the home with him.

There were no reported injuries, and all other people exited the home shortly after the police arrived.

Read more: 12 months in jail for London officer convicted in Debra Chrisjohn death

Police say the suspect remained inside, while members of the Uniformed Division and Emergency Response Unit contained the area and spoke with him.

Story continues below advertisement

LPS reports that the man left the home and was arrested without incident shortly after 10 p.m.

The 49-year-old London man is charged with one count of careless use of a firearm.

Officers say the people inside the home were known to the suspect, and there was no threat to public safety.

The accused is scheduled to appear in London court Tuesday.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477)