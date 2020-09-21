Seven residents at Winnipeg care home test positive for COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

The number of COVID-19 cases connected to the Parkview Place Long Term Care Home in Winnipeg is continuing to climb.

Revera, the company who runs the home, said seven residents have now tested positive in a statement provided to Global News Monday.

This is in addition to a worker who tested positive earlier this month. The employee remains at home in self-isolation.

Further test results for residents and staff are pending.

The facility was moved into the red, or critical, level of the province’s pandemic response system last week after the exposure involving the worker on Sept. 11-12.

Enhanced cleaning is being done at the Edmonton Street facility and mealtime and recreation activities have been adjusted to promote physical distancing.

Visits are being restricted to essential visitors only.

Outbreaks have previously been declared at several personal care homes across the province, including Bethesda Place in Steinbach, where two elderly residents died from the virus last month.

Jan Legeros, executive director of the Long Term & Continuing Care Association of Manitoba, is calling on the province to provide funds for care homes and recently wrote a letter to Premier Brian Pallister.

“There hasn’t been any money funded to the personal care homes since the pandemic began in March,” Legeros said.

She says care homes are continuing to actively screen staff despite the province telling them in June they didn’t need to do so anymore to determine if a worker was feeling ill or had recently travelled.

“Many of our care homes weren’t feeling comfortable with that avenue,” Legeros said.

1:40 COVID-19 in three Manitoba care homes COVID-19 in three Manitoba care homes

