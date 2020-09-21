Gun-wielding B.C. fugitive arrested in high-stakes operation, police say

Send this page to someone via email

A massive police presence in Adams Lake near Chase, B.C., on Friday afternoon was the result of a “high-risk” arrest involving a fugitive wanted for gun offences, police said.

The RCMP Southeast District Emergency Response Team and Chase descended on the rural property on Sept. 18 at approximately 11:30 a.m. to arrest Michael Luttman, wanted province-wide on several outstanding firearms-related warrants.

Police allege he was evading capture by hiding in the surrounding rural areas of Chase.

Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey says an officer aboard an RCMP helicopter provided oversight for the operation, which was considered high-risk in nature due to Luttman’s criminal history.

RCMP says officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop with a pick-up truck being driven off the rural property by Luttman, but he allegedly failed to stop for police and attempted to flee, resulting in a collision with an ERT vehicle on Holding Road.

The impact of that collision caused the suspects’ vehicle to roll over back onto its wheels onto the highway, police said.

Officers managed to apprehend a woman from the passenger seat of the vehicle and she was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries sustained in the crash.

Meanwhile, Luttman failed to comply with police commands following the collision, police allege, but officers managed to take him into custody at approximately 12:15 p.m.

Luttman also sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the crash and was transported to hospital, police said.

RCMP allege they discovered a handgun inside the damage pick-up truck and recovered several high powered firearms and countless rounds of ammunition that were ejected during the crash.

A collision analyst with the Integrated Collision Analyst and Reconstructionist Services (ICARS) and forensic specialist with the Integrated Forensic Identification Services attended to examine the scene as they assist with the ongoing investigation.

Police ask witnesses to contact Chase RCMP at 250-679-3221.

In March, Kamloops RCMP said they were searching for the 36-year-old man because he may have been involved in a gun-pointing incident on Lorne Street East.

According to court records, Luttman is facing charges of extortion, uttering threats, and firearms offences related to incidents in Chase, B.C., between February 2018 and September 2019.

He also appears to have averted capture in Lee Creek, B.C., in December 2019 and is charged with personation with intent to avoid arrest, obstructing a peace officer and breach of undertaking.

He faces an additional charge of pointing a firearm in Chase, B.C., on Sept. 18.

— With files from CFJC