BC NDP election hopeful calling on party to apply gender mandate, block Nathan Cullen from consideration

Send this page to someone via email

The BC NDP may have an internal problem on its hands.

An Indigenous advocate who served three terms as president of the Tahltan Central Government, Annita McPhee, has now submitted her paperwork to be the candidate for the NDP in the next provincial election in the northern B.C. riding of Stikine.

The BC NDP’s own rules state that when a self-identifying white male MLA over the age of 40 does not run again then the next candidate for the party must be from an equity-seeking group.

With Doug Donaldson not running again, the policy would dictate that someone from an equity-seeking group should be the candidate.

Annita McPhee says she filed paper work to run the BC NDP in Stikine. She is asking @nathancullen to step aside under the party’s equity mandate. #bcpoli pic.twitter.com/t1FmjLURNC — Richard Zussman (@richardzussman) September 19, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

Former NDP MP and star candidate Nathan Cullen has announced his plans to seek the nomination. He does not qualify under the existing mandate.

“I didn’t even know there was going to be an opportunity until Doug Donaldson announced his retirement earlier this week. Then Nathan announced and I was surprised,” McPhee said.

“There hasn’t been an election called yet. I think there is an opportunity for them to implement their policy for me.”

All political parties are now planning for a potential fall election. Premier John Horgan says he has not yet decided if he will visit the lieutenant governor to ask for an early vote. The next fixed election date is in October 2021.

The BC NDP has released a statement saying in certain instances, despite extensive candidate searches, the party’s regulations permit allowances for other candidates to be considered for nomination.

It was an incredible honour to serve as MP for Skeena from 2004 to 2019. We are now living in unprecedented & challenging times. I want to offer my energy & experience to help. Today I’m excited to announce my bid to become the candidate for the BC NDP riding of Stikine #bcpoli pic.twitter.com/73tzrbaXub — Nathan Cullen (@nathancullen) September 17, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

As of Friday night, the party said it had still not received McPhee’s nomination paperwork. A candidate must raise money, be vetted and be a member of the party in order to qualify as a candidate.

“While the riding association executive undertook a search for candidates under the equity mandate, our regulations allow for anyone to submit an application. Any application the party receives undergoes a standard review and vet as quickly as time will allow,” reads the statement.

The NDP’s equity mandate has been controversial. Some inside the party believe it provides a better opportunity for more diversity, while others believe it is not the right way to encourage a wide range of candidates that are best suited to win in their riding.

3:33 Would calling a snap election work for the BC NDP, or against them? Would calling a snap election work for the BC NDP, or against them?

In 2017, the Vancouver Sun reported on Columbia River-Revelstoke candidate Gerry Taft. Taft was married to a woman and claimed he was bisexual and therefore qualified for the election.

Story continues below advertisement

In the same election Skeena candidate Bruce Bidgood claimed he qualified for the policy because of deafness. He admitted his deafness was due to decades working in a mall.

“I really would like to focus on the policy. I really believe diversity matters in this. It has helped a lot of diverse people become MLAs,” McPhee said.

“Nathan Cullen was a great (MP). But it’s about doing what it is right and follow the equity mandate. I think I would be a great, strong candidate. I would like to see the NDP follow their policy.”