Police investigating after man found dead in Mississauga

Peel Regional Police say officers are investigating after a man was found dead in Mississauga on Saturday.

Police said they were called to the area of Dixie Road and Dundas Street in the city’s east end at 1:26 p.m.

Officers said a deceased man was found near a creek.

A police spokesperson told Global News it’s too early to say whether or not the death is suspicious; the coroner will investigate and determine whether or not that is the case.

The spokesperson said they have information which has led them to believe that it is not the body of an 83-year-old man who went missing from Toronto earlier this week.

