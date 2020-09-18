Coronavirus: SilverStar Resort announces winter season opening date, new health, safety directives

Send this page to someone via email

SilverStar Mountain Resort will be opening its doors for the upcoming winter season, albeit with some new rules because of coronavirus concerns.

Face coverings, physical distancing, increased sanitizing, reserved parking, modified lift and gondola procedures, altered dining spaces and cashless transactions are part of the new directives, along with a tentative opening date of Friday, Dec. 4, that will feature limited attendance.

SilverStar general manager Ken Derpak made the announcement this week, which included detailed information about the resort’s new health and safety measures during the coronavirus pandemic.

“While we believe skiing and snowboarding is inherently safe, there are two principles driving our every action here at SilverStar Mountain Resort,” Derpak said in a letter posted to the resort’s website.

Story continues below advertisement

“First, our commitment to protecting the well-being of all who live, work, and play at SilverStar remains steadfast. Second, we are doing everything we can to ensure the longevity of the season.”

2:03 SilverStar Sold SilverStar Sold

Face coverings will be required for indoor spaces at all times, except when seated to eat or drink, and outdoors as well when physical distancing cannot be maintained.

“Whether you are riding a shuttle, waiting in a lift line, loading and riding one of our chairlifts, or entering our facilities, you will be required to wear a face covering,” said Derpak.

“We believe this is an essential first step that we can all take to ensure a safe experience at SilverStar.”

Read more: Taking in nature while social distancing at Big White Ski Resort

Story continues below advertisement

Physical distancing will also be in effect, though Derpak noted that distancing for chair line-ups occur “organically due to the length of skis and snowboards and guests will notice additional spacing measures, including extended maze designs, more lateral spacing and increased signage, to further ensure a consistent flow of appropriately spaced traffic.”

Derpak said skiers and boarders will self-group, but that lift attendants will not require guests to ride a chairlift with people they do not know.

“High-capacity chairlifts and closed cabin carriers may be the exception,” said Derpak, “and may be loaded in a way that allows for physical distancing.”

2:13 Big White needs workers Big White needs workers

While the downhill season is slated to start Dec. 4, weather permitting, nordic trails will open Saturday, Nov. 28.

In an email, SilverStar said for opening day, it anticipates being open only to season passholders, “and for a period of time as we assess operations and capacity limits.”

Story continues below advertisement

For parking, the resort said it will be implementing an online parking reservation system.

“This means that whether you’re a season passholder coming for a few powder-day laps or a family looking to enjoy a day on snow together, you will need to let us know you’re coming,” said the resort.

To view Derpak’s letter, click here.