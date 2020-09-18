Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Economy

$1B supply bill passed in N.L. falls short of Liberal government’s wishes

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 18, 2020 12:44 pm
Newfoundland and Labrador Natural Resource Minister Siobhan Coady and Peter Ralph, lawyer for the provincial department of justice and public safety hold a press conference on Thursday, February 5, 2020.
Newfoundland and Labrador Natural Resource Minister Siobhan Coady and Peter Ralph, lawyer for the provincial department of justice and public safety hold a press conference on Thursday, February 5, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Daly

Though it wasn’t exactly what it had sought, the Newfoundland and Labrador government has succeeded in passing a bill to get through the coming months while awaiting an approved budget.

The minority Liberal government had originally proposed a three-month $1.56-billion interim supply bill, which would let the government keep spending despite not having passed a budget.

But after pushback from the opposition parties, the bill that passed on Thursday provided $1.04 billion for two months.

Read more: Forecast models show hurricane Teddy could hit Maritimes next week

Finance Minister Siobhan Coady told the legislature that a three-month bill is standard.

Trending Stories

She said the shortened timeline means the opposition parties will have to pass the upcoming budget in good time or another supply bill will be needed.

Story continues below advertisement

The province’s budget was delayed this year because of the pandemic but is expected to be tabled Sept. 30.

Coronavirus: Newfoundland and Labrador makes masks mandatory in indoor public spaces
Coronavirus: Newfoundland and Labrador makes masks mandatory in indoor public spaces

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 18, 2020.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
LiberalsNewfoundlandNLSiobhan CoadyNL budgetNL LiberalsSupply bill
Flyers
More weekly flyers