Bear, 3 cubs caught on video casually strolling through B.C. backyard

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
An Okanagan resident captured video of a mother bear and her three cubs casually strolling through her backyard this week.

Keri Burgart of Summerland, B.C., says she came home during the lunch hour on Tuesday and was surprised to see the quartet of bruins.

After spotting the bears through her kitchen window, Burgart says she went out onto her deck to ensure neighbours weren’t outside.

After not seeing anyone, she pulled out her cellphone and began filming the bears.

The incident comes with the Okanagan’s fall fruit harvest underway.

In early September, the City of Kelowna and the Central Okanagan regional district issued public service announcements about residents possibly encountering bears in area parks.

With autumn nearly here, bears are searching for extra food to fatten up for winter hibernation.

For more information about bears, click here and here.

