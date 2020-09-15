Menu

Crime

Woman found in critical condition at Selwyn Township home: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
A woman was found with critical injuries inside a residence in Selwyn Township on Monday.
A woman was found with critical injuries inside a residence in Selwyn Township on Monday.

OPP are investigating after a critically injured woman was found inside a home in Selwyn Township on Monday afternoon.

According to Peterborough County OPP, around 12:30 p.m., officers responded to a call for assistance at a residence on Killoran Road off Lakefield Road just south of the village of Lakefield.

OPP say officers found an injured woman inside the home. The woman was transported to a Toronto-area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Read more: Peterborough woman remains in serious condition following domestic assault, police say

The age of the woman was not released, but Const. Joe Ayotte told Global News Peterborough she was in her 20s.

OPP are currently conducting a criminal investigation into the circumstances of the incident, OPP stated Tuesday.

“As a result of this ongoing investigation, police have determined that this is an isolated incident and there is no public safety concerns,” OPP said.

Anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the Peterborough County OPP at 705-742-0401 or 1-888-310-1122 or anonymously via the Peterborough/Northumberland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online.

