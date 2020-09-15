Woman found in critical condition at Selwyn Township home: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

OPP are investigating after a critically injured woman was found inside a home in Selwyn Township on Monday afternoon.

According to Peterborough County OPP, around 12:30 p.m., officers responded to a call for assistance at a residence on Killoran Road off Lakefield Road just south of the village of Lakefield.

OPP say officers found an injured woman inside the home. The woman was transported to a Toronto-area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The age of the woman was not released, but Const. Joe Ayotte told Global News Peterborough she was in her 20s.

OPP are currently conducting a criminal investigation into the circumstances of the incident, OPP stated Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement

“As a result of this ongoing investigation, police have determined that this is an isolated incident and there is no public safety concerns,” OPP said.

Anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the Peterborough County OPP at 705-742-0401 or 1-888-310-1122 or anonymously via the Peterborough/Northumberland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online.

2:39 Numerous people access KSAC 24/7 crisis text line since launch Numerous people access KSAC 24/7 crisis text line since launch