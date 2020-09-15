Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Quebec provincial police crack down on romance scam that bilked victims of $2.3M

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted September 15, 2020 9:03 am
Quebec provincial police say there are about 50 victims who were targeted by the scam.
Quebec provincial police say there are about 50 victims who were targeted by the scam. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Quebec provincial police are dismantling a romance scam network that bilked 50 victims of $2.3 million.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) says at least 12 arrests are expected in the regions of Montreal, Quebec City and Outaouais on Tuesday morning.

The alleged fraudsters reportedly targeted vulnerable and elderly victims who were found on dating sites and social media.

Read more: Ontario woman speaks out about romance scam

Police say the romance scam was operational for several years in the province. The network is alleged to have targeted about 50 people.

Trending Stories

Those who are arrested are expected to appear by video conference Tuesday to face charges of fraud or concealment, depending on their alleged involvement in the case, according to the SQ.

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators say it is possible there are more victims. They are asking anyone who was targeted by an online romance scam to contact their local police station.

With files from the Canadian Press

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Social MediaFraudSureté du QuébecQuebec provincial policeRomance ScamRomance FraudMontreal romance scamMontreal scamQuebec romance scamQuebec scams
Flyers
More weekly flyers