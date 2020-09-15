Hamilton hospitals to get $10M for critical upgrades, repairs

Send this page to someone via email

Two Hamilton hospitals will receive close to $10 million for critical upgrades, repairs and maintenance as part of $175 million in investments across Ontario from the province.

Dubbed by the Ford government as the Health Infrastructure Renewal Fund, Hamilton Health Sciences will receive just over $7 million and St. Joseph’s Healthcare will get about $2 million in 2020 and 2021, according to Flamborough-Glanbrook MPP Donna Skelly.

“As we continue our fight against COVID-19, it’s never been more important that our health care providers and frontline workers have the facilities they need to continue providing care in a safe environment,” Skelly said in a release on Tuesday.

The funding is earmarked for urgent issues and upgrades to roofs, windows, security systems, backup generators and fire alarms.

The money will also support updating HVAC systems to enhance patient and staff safety amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Maintaining hospital infrastructure is another example of how our government is ensuring that Ontarians have access to health care services they can depend on, especially during these unprecedented times,” Minister of Health Christine Elliott said in a release on Tuesday.