Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

SIU investigating Milton crash that involved car pursued by police

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 13, 2020 2:15 pm
The Special Investigations Unit headquarters in Mississauga.
The Special Investigations Unit headquarters in Mississauga. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

MILTON, Ont. — Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating after several people were injured in a multi-vehicle collision that involved a car being pursued by officers.

The Special Investigations Unit says Halton Regional Police Service officers began following the Honda Fit they believed was connected to a break-in in Milton, west of Toronto, just after 12:15 a.m. on Sunday.

The car was later involved in a crash with a pickup truck and another car.

Read more: Ontario’s police watchdog investigating man’s death at Newmarket grocery store

A 21-year-old man who had been driving the Honda was seriously injured and taken to the hospital.

Trending Stories

Two occupants of the pickup truck, a male driver and a woman who are both in their 30s, were also taken to hospital.

Story continues below advertisement

The civilian agency has assigned two investigators and two forensic investigators to the case, and the team is looking to connect with witnesses or anyone with information about the case.

SIU says no charges in death of Regis Korchinski-Paquet
SIU says no charges in death of Regis Korchinski-Paquet
© 2020 The Canadian Press
SIUSpecial Investigations UnitHalton Regional Policehalton policeMiltonOntario's police watchdogOntario police watchdogMilton crash
Flyers
More weekly flyers