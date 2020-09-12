Menu

Canada

Saskatoon firefighters extinguish fire in burning garage

By Nathaniel Dove Global News
Posted September 12, 2020 9:02 pm
Saskatoon firefighters extinguished a garage fire in the 300 block of Bowman Crescent on Saturday afternoon.
Saskatoon firefighters extinguished a garage fire in the 300 block of Bowman Crescent on Saturday afternoon. Nathaniel Dove / Global News

Members of the Saskatoon Fire Department responded to a burning garage in the northwest of the city on Saturday afternoon.

Around 4:30 p.m., firefighters, the Saskatoon Police Service and Medavie Health Service West paramedics rushed to a fire in the 300 block of Bowman Crescent.

Firefighters had the fire under control in about 30 minutes, though the garage was largely destroyed.

This story is developing and will be updated when possible.

