Saskatoon firefighters extinguish fire in burning garage

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Members of the Saskatoon Fire Department responded to a burning garage in the northwest of the city on Saturday afternoon.

Around 4:30 p.m., firefighters, the Saskatoon Police Service and Medavie Health Service West paramedics rushed to a fire in the 300 block of Bowman Crescent.

Firefighters had the fire under control in about 30 minutes, though the garage was largely destroyed.

This story is developing and will be updated when possible.

Story continues below advertisement