Saskatchewan truck drivers raise money for local Special Olympic athletes

Hundreds of trucks circled the cities of Regina and Saskatoon on Saturday to raise awareness and money for Special Olympics Saskatchewan.

Over $19,000 was raised which will go toward low to no-cost programming for the athletes.

Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, Special Olympics Saskatchewan had to pause most of their operations. But on Saturday those involved in the organization got to be together once again, with athletes cheering them on the sidelines.

“Our athletes, volunteers and coaches are itching to get back and be together again,” said Sara England, marketing and development coordinator with Special Olympics Saskatchewan. “So an event like this almost brings hope that we can start doing something again and that means the world.”

Each driver raised at least $100 to participate in the event, which goes back to costs associated with the athletes.

“They are really eager to return to their program. For a lot of them it’s a routine and they greatly miss it. It’s the socialization aspect as well, and we’re looking forward to a time where it’s safe to return to programs,” said Jeff Zerr, spokesperson for Special Olympics Saskatchewan.

Special Olympics Saskatchewan supports 1,500 athletes that participate in 18 sports across the province.

“Sports bring such a unique and great atmosphere to the life of anyone involved,” England said. “And making sure everyone has the equal opportunity to sport, that’s why they’re out here today to raise awareness and raise funds for the organization.”

The convoy was lead throughout the city by the Law Enforcement Torch Run, which partnered up with Special Olympics Saskatchewan for the annual event.

