Son fatally struck by train after stabbing his parents to death: police

Toronto police say a husband and wife were allegedly stabbed to death by their 28-year-old son on Saturday evening.

Police said they were called to the area of King George Road and Church Street, east of Weston Road, shortly after 2:30 p.m. for reports someone had been stabbed.

In an update late Saturday afternoon, Toronto Police Det.-Sgt. Andy Singh told reporters the two men and one woman who died were known to each other.

Officials have identified the victims of the stabbing as Joao Barcelos, 64, and Iva Barcelos, 59.

The investigation involves two scenes, Singh said, a home in the area as well as the nearby train tracks where one of the men was fatally struck.

Tiberio Barcelos, 28, was found a short distance away after being struck by an UP express train.

Service for the UP Express was suspended as a result.

Police also say that the son did not reside at the home of his parents.

Singh appealed to the public to provide information on what had occurred.

“We’re looking for video, we’re looking for anybody that has any information, that might have seen the events transpire,” he said.

Police believe there is no further threat to the public, Singh said.

The post mortem examinations for the two homicide victims and the suspect are scheduled for Sept.14.

Investigators are asking the public to come forward with any information about the whereabouts of Tiberio Barcelos prior to the homicide.

–With files from Kerri Breen