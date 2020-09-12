Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
World

India nears 100,000 new coronavirus cases daily, setting new global record

By Staff Reuters
Posted September 12, 2020 1:49 am
India now has second most COVID-19 cases in world
India now has second most COVID-19 cases in world

India reported a record daily jump in coronavirus cases for a second consecutive day, logging 97,570 new infections on Saturday, data from the federal health ministry showed.

With total cases of more than 4.65 million, India is the world’s second worst affected country, trailing only the United States, which has more than 6.4 million cases.

Read more: India sets new record for coronavirus deaths with over 1,100 in single day

But the growth in infections in India is faster than anywhere else in the world, as cases surge through urban and rural areas.

The western state of Maharashtra has been particularly hard-hit, with total confirmed cases breaching the 1 million mark late on Friday, making it the first state or province anywhere in the world to cross that mark.

Story continues below advertisement
Coronavirus: India tops 3.5 million COVID-19 cases as country sets record high for daily infections
Coronavirus: India tops 3.5 million COVID-19 cases as country sets record high for daily infections

If the state, which is India’s richest, were a country, it would rival Russia for the fourth highest number of coronavirus cases globally.

Trending Stories

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Government officials and experts said the unabated rise in cases in Maharashtra and other parts of the country were likely a result of economic activity re-starting, local festivals and lockdown fatigue.

Read more: India now 2nd worst-hit country by coronavirus, trails behind U.S.

“I am so disappointed with the pandemic situation in India,” Bhramar Mukherjee, a professor of biostatistics and epidemiology at the University of Michigan, who has been tracking India’s COVID situation closely, said on Twitter.

“It is getting worse and worse each week but a large part of the nation seems to have made the choice to ignore this crisis,” she said.

Story continues below advertisement

(Reporting by Devjyot Ghoshal; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

© 2020 Reuters
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscovid-19 newsCoronavirus CasesIndiaindia coronavirusCoronavirus Indiaindia covid-19india coronavirus casesCoronavirus cases india
Flyers
More weekly flyers