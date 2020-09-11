No immediate reports of injuries after North Vancouver lentil silo collapse

Send this page to someone via email

There were no immediate reports of injuries, after a silo collapsed at a grain facility on the North Shore waterfront, the District of North Vancouver Fire Rescue Services confirmed Friday.

Assistant Chief Jeremy Duncan said firefighters were called to the Fibreco Exports facility near McKeen and Pemberton avenues just after 2:30 p.m., where a silo containing lentils had collapsed.

The cause of the collapse remains unknown, and Fibreco has called in a structural engineer, he said.

Crews set up a collapse zone around the silos, as the remainder of the structure’s integrity is not known, he added.

Joseph Bilodeau. Joseph Bilodeau

Joseph Bilodeau. Joseph Bilodeau

Joseph Bilodeau. Joseph Bilodeau

Story continues below advertisement

Duncan added that the facility was relatively new, with construction completed on it within the last year.

North Vancouver RCMP said there were no road closures associated with the incident and no evidence of criminality.

Global News has requested information from Fibreco and WorkSafeBC.

More to come…

0:48 Cement silo roof collapses in Richmond Cement silo roof collapses in Richmond