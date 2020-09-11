Potential COVID-19 exposure on Sept. 7 Calgary-Halifax flight

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia health officials are advising of a potential exposure to the coronavirus on WestJet flight WS232 that left Calgary for Halifax on Sep. 7 at 9:30 a.m.

The flight arrived in Halifax at 5:14 p.m.

A news release says passengers in rows four to 10 and seats D, E and F, are most likely to have had close contact.

The province says individuals in these seats are advised to contact 811 for advice.

According to the release, anyone on this flight may develop symptoms up to 14 days after the potential exposure.

Those on the flight but not in the identified rows should self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19, health officials say.

The province urges anyone currently experiencing a fever or cough to visit the 811 website to see if an assessment is needed.

In addition, if an individual is experiencing two or more of the following symptoms, they are asked to visit the 811 website to see if an assessment is needed:

Sore throat

Runny nose

Headache

Shortness of breath.