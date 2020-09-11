London police seek suspect in Kijiji cellphone sale armed robbery

Send this page to someone via email

London police have issued a suspect description in connection with a robbery on Wednesday in the Carling neighbourhood, northeast of Cheapside and Boullee streets.

According to police, a man posted on the online buy-and-sell website Kijiji that he had a cellphone for sale and arranged to meet with a potential buyer at Lord Elgin Public School on Victoria Drive.

Police say the suspect arrived at the location on foot and got into the front passenger seat of the victim’s vehicle, produced a firearm, and demanded property and money from the victim. The suspect fled on foot and police were contacted but officers searching the area were unable to locate the suspect, police say.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

London police issued a suspect description on Friday, describing the suspect as a roughly six-foot-tall Black man with a thin build between the ages of 25 and 30. Police say he was reportedly wearing a pink sweatshirt and pink pants, said to look like pyjamas.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

