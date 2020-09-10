Assault charge laid against ‘irate’ man after assault at Hamilton COVID-19 assessment centre

Send this page to someone via email

A 44-year-old Hamilton man is facing an assault charge in connection with an incident at the city’s COVID-19 drive-in assessment centre.

Hamilton police say they were called to the Dave Andreychuk Arena, at 25 Hester St., at about 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Once on scene, police were told that a man who had attended for testing was not satisfied with the procedure, became irate with a staff member and shouted expletives.

The man’s assessment was stopped because of his actions, he was asked to attend another facility and the female staff member walked away.

Police say the man continued to verbally accost the woman while throwing a cup which struck the employee, covering her with its contents.

The man was a passenger in a vehicle which immediately fled the scene, but officers traced him to a residential address about two hours later where he was arrested without incident.

Hamilton police say he is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, Nov. 10 to answer to a charge of assault with a weapon.

