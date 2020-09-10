Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 900 CHML

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Assault charge laid against ‘irate’ man after assault at Hamilton COVID-19 assessment centre

By Ken Mann 900 CHML
Posted September 10, 2020 4:27 pm
Police were called Wednesday afternoon about an alleged assault at Hamilton's drive-thru, COVID-19 assessment centre at Dave Andreychuk Mountain Arena.
Police were called Wednesday afternoon about an alleged assault at Hamilton's drive-thru, COVID-19 assessment centre at Dave Andreychuk Mountain Arena. Rick Zamperin / 900 CHML

A 44-year-old Hamilton man is facing an assault charge in connection with an incident at the city’s COVID-19 drive-in assessment centre.

Hamilton police say they were called to the Dave Andreychuk Arena, at 25 Hester St., at about 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Read more: Hamilton drive-thru COVID-19 testing site seeing 60 people per day

Once on scene, police were told that a man who had attended for testing was not satisfied with the procedure, became irate with a staff member and shouted expletives.

The man’s assessment was stopped because of his actions, he was asked to attend another facility and the female staff member walked away.

Trending Stories

Police say the man continued to verbally accost the woman while throwing a cup which struck the employee, covering her with its contents.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Drive-thru COVID-19 testing centre to run out of arena on Hamilton mountain

The man was a passenger in a vehicle which immediately fled the scene, but officers traced him to a residential address about two hours later where he was arrested without incident.

Hamilton police say he is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, Nov. 10 to answer to a charge of assault with a weapon.

Hamilton man’s health card used by prison Inmate
Hamilton man’s health card used by prison Inmate
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Hamilton PoliceHamilton COVID-19Coronavirus Assessment CentreDave Andreychuk ArenaHamiiltonHamilton COVID-19 drive thru assessment centre
Flyers
More weekly flyers