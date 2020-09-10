Victim identified in Saugeen First Nation homicide

Local OPP have identified the victim in a homicide investigation in Saugeen First Nation, Ont.
Clarence Solomon, 37, from Neyaashiinigmiing First Nation, was found dead at a residence on Isabella Road on Sunday afternoon, police say.
Officers were initially called to the scene at about 4:10 p.m. for a disturbance before they found Solomon and charged Austin Cubitt, 22, from Saugeen First Nation, with second-degree murder.
Cubitt will appear in court this coming Tuesday in Walkerton, Ont.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Grey Bruce OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
