Crime

Victim identified in Saugeen First Nation homicide

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted September 10, 2020 1:19 pm
Clarence Solomon, 37, from Neyaashiinigmiing First Nation, was found dead at a residence on Isabella Road Sunday afternoon, police say.
Local OPP have identified the victim in a homicide investigation in Saugeen First Nation, Ont.

Clarence Solomon, 37, from Neyaashiinigmiing First Nation, was found dead at a residence on Isabella Road on Sunday afternoon, police say.

Officers were initially called to the scene at about 4:10 p.m. for a disturbance before they found Solomon and charged Austin Cubitt, 22, from Saugeen First Nation, with second-degree murder.

Cubitt will appear in court this coming Tuesday in Walkerton, Ont.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Grey Bruce OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

