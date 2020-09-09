RCMP fine 4 Nova Scotia university students $1,000 each for failing to self isolate

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP fined 4 Nova Scotia university students over the Labour Day weekend for failing to self-isolate.

Each received a $1,000 fine for violating the province’s Health Protection Act, which mandates that individuals arriving in Nova Scotia from outside the Atlantic bubble self-isolate for 14 days, in order to reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus.

University students are also supposed to receive three coronavirus tests before being cleared to enter the general public, including in-person classes.

RCMP said that between Sept. 4 and Sept. 7, they received complaints about four students from outside the Atlantic bubble not self-isolating.

The RCMP do not specify which schools the students attended.

However, three of the individuals are residents in Antigonish, N.S., where St. Francis Xavier University is located, and one was from Wolfville, N.S., where Acadia University is based.

A spokesperson for Acadia confirmed to Global News on Sunday that it sanctioned one of its students under their code of conduct for violating the province’s Health Protection Act.

The RCMP are reminding people arriving in Nova Scotia from outside the Atlantic Bubble to follow all public health guidelines, including self-isolating for 14 days.