Crime

RCMP fine 4 Nova Scotia university students $1,000 each for failing to self isolate

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted September 9, 2020 1:25 pm
Acadia University in Wolfville, N.S., on Oct. 27, 2018.
Acadia University in Wolfville, N.S., on Oct. 27, 2018. Alexander Quon/Global News

RCMP fined 4 Nova Scotia university students over the Labour Day weekend for failing to self-isolate.

Each received a $1,000 fine for violating the province’s Health Protection Act, which mandates that individuals arriving in Nova Scotia from outside the Atlantic bubble self-isolate for 14 days, in order to reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus.

READ MORE: Students coming to Nova Scotia from outside Atlantic bubble to receive mandatory coronavirus tests

University students are also supposed to receive three coronavirus tests before being cleared to enter the general public, including in-person classes.

RCMP said that between Sept. 4 and Sept. 7, they received complaints about four students from outside the Atlantic bubble not self-isolating.

Concerns raised about mandatory COVID-19 testing at universities
Concerns raised about mandatory COVID-19 testing at universities

The RCMP do not specify which schools the students attended.

However, three of the individuals are residents in Antigonish, N.S., where St. Francis Xavier University is located, and one was from Wolfville, N.S., where Acadia University is based.

Read more: Student at Acadia University sanctioned for not self-isolating

A spokesperson for Acadia confirmed to Global News on Sunday that it sanctioned one of its students under their code of conduct for violating the province’s Health Protection Act.

The RCMP are reminding people arriving in Nova Scotia from outside the Atlantic Bubble to follow all public health guidelines, including self-isolating for 14 days.

Fineatlantic bubbleAcadia UniversityUniversity Studentsst. francis xavierLabour Day weekendhealth protection actNova Scotia Health Protection ActFailure to self isolate
