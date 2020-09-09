Hamilton set to reopen more buildings, museums amid coronavirus pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

More of Hamilton’s buildings, museums and programs, shut down to fight the spread of COVID-19 amid the pandemic, will gradually open up in the next few weeks, according to the city.

In a release, the city says a “gradual, safe and measured” reopening of municipal services will happen between Sept. 15 and Oct. 5, including in-person business licensing at city hall.

However, a large number of city staff will still continue to work from home at least until January 2021, according to the emergency operations centre (EOC).

“Public Health officials consider working in an office environment to be a medium to high-risk activity because it happens indoors, involves long periods in an enclosed space, is likely to have many high-touch surfaces, allows for prolonged close contact between individuals, and has the potential for clustering of people,” the city said in a statement.

Since mid-July, planning and building service consultations were limited to pickup and drop-off only at city hall. Beginning Sept. 16, in-person visits on Wednesdays between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. will be allowed.

Floors 3 through 8 will remain closed to the public. The entrance on the second floor from the parking lot will be closed to the public.

The first and second floors are open between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday. Maximum capacities and coronavirus screenings upon entry are still in effect, as are mandatory face coverings.

Museums to reopen

Three more museums will get the go-ahead to reopen on Sept. 30: Battlefield House Museum, Fieldcote Memorial Park and the Ancaster Old Town Hall. Physical distancing and face coverings will be required for all three locations.

Dundurn Castle, the Hamilton Military Museum and the Hamilton Museum of Steam & Technology are already open. All other city-run museums remain closed.

Recreation facilities

On Sept. 14, the city will restart some swimming programs, including open swims for families and seniors. City gyms are also expected to open.

On Oct. 5, more modified swimming lessons and fitness, general interest and preschool programs will reopen, including some rental spaces.

Vaccine clinics

Hamilton Public Health will resume vaccine clinics for Grade 7 students who missed getting shots and for people without a health card. Appointments are necessary.

The city’s two clinics are at 891 Upper James St., Unit 106A, and 247 Centennial Pkwy. N., Unit 8, Stoney Creek.

Seniors’ centres and clubs

The EOC says it has also begun a dialogue with a number of external groups that operate and offer various programming using city facilities.

Limited programming is expected to return to some seniors centres and clubs, including the Dundas senior club, which is coming back online Sept. 15. The Sackville senior centre will reopen Oct. 5, as will the Warden and Winona seniors’ clubs.

The remaining centres and clubs will remain closed at least until January 2021.