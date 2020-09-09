New Brunswick party leaders to face off in second debates as election nears

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

New Brunswick’s political party leaders are preparing today for the second set of televised election debates.

The English and French debates will air this evening on CBC and Radio-Canada.

The leaders debated last week on Rogers Cable and will meet again Thursday evening in a virtual roundtable hosted by CTV.

The leaders of the NDP and People’s Alliance will also address business groups by video conference today, after the leaders of the Liberals, Tories and Green parties had their turn Tuesday.

Turnout for two days of advance polling that ended Tuesday was reported as high after Elections New Brunswick urged people to vote early in order to avoid long line-ups on election day, Sept. 14.

Story continues below advertisement

This is the first election in the country since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and masks and other precautions are being enforced at polling stations.

2:09 Leaders spar in 1st debate of New Brunswick election campaign Leaders spar in 1st debate of New Brunswick election campaign

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 9, 2020.