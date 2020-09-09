Menu

Canada

New Brunswick party leaders to face off in second debates as election nears

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Global News Morning New Brunswick: September 9
The online edition of Global News Morning with Paul Brothers and Alyse Hand on Global New Brunswick.

New Brunswick’s political party leaders are preparing today for the second set of televised election debates.

The English and French debates will air this evening on CBC and Radio-Canada.

The leaders debated last week on Rogers Cable and will meet again Thursday evening in a virtual roundtable hosted by CTV.

Read more: ‘It does not reflect well’: N.B. political parties under scrutiny after failed vetting process

The leaders of the NDP and People’s Alliance will also address business groups by video conference today, after the leaders of the Liberals, Tories and Green parties had their turn Tuesday.

Turnout for two days of advance polling that ended Tuesday was reported as high after Elections New Brunswick urged people to vote early in order to avoid long line-ups on election day, Sept. 14.

This is the first election in the country since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and masks and other precautions are being enforced at polling stations.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 9, 2020.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
