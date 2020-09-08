Menu

Crime

Calgary police seek witness in Aug. 31 double stabbing downtown

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted September 8, 2020 7:17 pm
Calgary police are looking for a witness to a double stabbing that happened downtown on Aug. 31, 2020. Courtesy: Calgary Police Service

Calgary police want to talk to a witness of a double stabbing that happened downtown at the end of August.

On Aug. 31 before 11:30 p.m., police responded to 8 Avenue S.W. and 5 Street S.W. for reports that two men had been stabbed, according to a Tuesday police news release.

Both were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, officers said.

Police believe the victims left the Unicorn Pub, located at 223 8 Ave. S.W., and made their way to the intersection where the assault occurred.

“The victims had a number of interactions with other pedestrians as well as motorists,” police said.

Police released pictures of a man they believe has information about the interaction between the victims and the attacker.

Anyone with information about the stabbing or witness should contact the police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

