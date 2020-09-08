Vancouver mayor to table motion on ways to help homeless, including temporary camp

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart said Tuesday that he will introduce an emergency motion to support the city’s homeless population.

The motion calls on city staff to explore options such as leasing or purchasing housing units, including hotels, single-room occupancy residences; setting up a temporary emergency relief encampment on vacant public or private land; and temporarily converting city-owned buildings into emergency housing or shelter space.

2:29 Residents demand action on Strathcona Park encampment Residents demand action on Strathcona Park encampment

Story continues below advertisement

Staff are to report to council by Oct. 2.

The motion also calls on staff to work with BC Housing to secure more long-term housing, and expedite planning approval for 450 modular housing units.

The city cited the COVID-19 and overdose crisis as reasons to take action as well as the growing homeless encampment at Strathcona Park in East Vancouver.

Stewart said he is requesting federal and provincial funding to pay for whatever council approves.

On social media, Stewart said the city is at a “tipping point when it comes to supporting vulnerable neighbours.”

We are at a tipping point when it comes to supporting vulnerable neighbours, not just in Strathcona, but city-wide. With warm weather soon to be behind us, but a vaccine still on the horizon, I'm worried about the return of #COVID19 and keeping people safe.#vanpoli — Kennedy Stewart (@kennedystewart) September 8, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

The 2020 Homeless Count in Metro Vancouver found 547 people were living unsheltered on city streets, with 1,548 people with no fixed address living in sheltered locations. The count took place before the implementation of measures related to the COVID-19 pandemic,