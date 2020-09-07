Rick Zamperin: Kansas City Chiefs aim for back-to-back Super Bowls

Send this page to someone via email

The 2020 NFL season kicks off Thursday night at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, where the defending champion Chiefs entertain the Houston Texans.

The two teams waged an epic battle in last year’s playoffs, highlighted by K.C.’s 24-point comeback victory that propelled them to their first Super Bowl championship since 1970.

Do the Chiefs have what it takes to go back to back, or will a new champion emerge in 2020?

There's only one thing left to do. #RunItBack pic.twitter.com/gqoIvytpKl — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 7, 2020

As I did with the NFC, here are my predictions – including a bold prediction for each division – for the AFC.

*-indicates playoff team

AFC East

1-Buffalo Bills 10-6*

2-New England Patriots 10-6*

3-Miami Dolphins 6-10

4-New York Jets 4-12

Bold prediction: The Bills burst out of the gate with a 4-0 record and beat Bill Belichick and the Patriots in both of their meetings this season.

AFC North

1-Baltimore Ravens 12-4*

2-Pittsburgh Steelers 11-5*

3-Cleveland Browns 9-7

4-Cincinnati Bengals 4-12

Bold prediction: Cincinnati rookie QB Joe Burrow will break Cleveland QB Baker Mayfield’s rookie record of 27 touchdown passes in a season.

AFC South

1-Tennessee Titans 10-6*

2-Houston Texans 10-6*

3-Indianapolis Colts 6-10

4-Jacksonville Jaguars 2-14

Bold prediction: Jacksonville’s Doug Marrone is the first head coach to be fired in 2020 after the Jaguars stumble to an 0-5 start before they beat Detroit in Week 6 for one of their two wins this season.

AFC West

1-Kansas City Chiefs 13-3*

2-Denver Broncos 8-8

3-Los Angeles Chargers 7-9

4-Las Vegas Raiders 6-10

Bold prediction: The Chiefs will break the record for most points scored in a season (Denver, 606 points in 2013).

AFC playoff seeds: 1. Kansas City, 2. Baltimore, 3. Tennessee, 4. Buffalo, 5. Pittsburgh, 6. New England, 7. Houston.

Wild Card weekend: Baltimore over Houston, New England over Tennessee, Pittsburgh over Buffalo.

Divisional round: Kansas City over New England, Pittsburgh over Baltimore.

AFC Championship: Kansas City over Pittsburgh.

Coming off their first Super Bowl victory since 1970, the Kansas City Chiefs will beat the Seattle Seahawks 35-31 in Super Bowl LV in Tampa Bay to become the first back-to-back champion since New England won it all in 2003 and 2004.

Rick Zamperin is the assistant program, news and senior sports director at Global News Radio 900 CHML.

