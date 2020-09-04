Trump moves to cancel ‘divisive’ racial diversity training programs at White House

Send this page to someone via email

U.S. President Donald Trump is seeking to stop federal funding for certain racial diversity training programs at the White House, which a memo calls “divisive, anti-American propaganda.”

The memo from Office of Management and Budget director Russell Vought alleges employees have been required to attend training sessions “where they are told that ‘virtually all white people contribute to racism’ or where they are required to say that they ‘benefit from racism,'” citing unnamed media reports.

Read more: Trump promotes false conspiracy claiming Kamala Harris ineligible for White House

In the memo released Friday, Vought directs all federal agencies to identify any contracts or other spending for training on “critical race theory,” “white privilege” and other “propaganda” that “teaches or suggests … that the United States is an inherently racist or evil country” or that “any race or ethnicity is inherently racist or evil.”

Story continues below advertisement

“The divisive, false and demeaning propaganda of the critical race theory movement is contrary to all we stand for as Americans and should have no place in the federal government,” the memo reads.

More to come…

1:11 Trump calls claims that nation and law enforcement are racist ‘destructive’ Trump calls claims that nation and law enforcement are racist ‘destructive’