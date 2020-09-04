4 LeBoldus products commit to Regina Rams

Send this page to someone via email

The University of Regina Rams added some local talent to their roster this past week, recruiting four players from the LeBoldus Golden Suns.

Joe Vogelsang, Kaeden Brennan, Ethan Marshall and Lucas Dakiniewich have all committed to the Rams program for 2021. And what makes it even more special for the foursome heading into their Grade 12 year is their connection off the field.

“It’s an exciting time. It’s a big deal for us,” said Vogelsang, a defensive back. “We’ve known each other since we were little.”

“Playing football with your best friends is something special,” added Marshall, a wide receiver.

Marshall has been best friends with Vogelsang and Brennan since kindergarten. Dakiniewich joined the group in Grade 9, and it was a seamless transition.

“We’ve been best buds ever since,” said Brennan. “It’s super exciting knowing I get to play with, in the next few years, guys I’ve known my whole life.”

Now, knowing their football careers will continue together past Grade 12, each player says it’s actually adding extra motivation to their senior year at LeBoldus, where the foursome will continue to push each other to become better on the field and in the gym.

“We’re already comfortable with each other so it’s awesome,” said Dakiniewich. “I work out with them every day, just always pushing each other to do great things.”

“Competition and holding each other accountable plays a big role in it and that helps you to play at the best level you can,” added Vogelsang.

And that accountability has arguably helped them get to where they are today.

“Whether it be flag, touch, tackle, in the gym, we’ve always pushed each other and we’ve always been on the same team,” said Marshall. “And we motivate each other to do better. And I think it’s so great to have those people around to push you because it makes you a better player.

“It’s been a fun competition,” said Brennan. “We bring a different level of competition knowing each other that well. And it’s definitely fun to compete on the field, making each other better through the years of practising together.

“We always want to be the strongest and get the best of our abilities. We definitely push each other to get better and work harder as a group together.”

