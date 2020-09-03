Menu

Canada

Prince Edward Island reports two new cases of COVID-19, both travel-related

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 3, 2020 3:53 pm
A motorist shows his identification to a provincial worker at the Confederation Bridge in Borden-Carleton, P.E.I., Friday, July 3, 2020. Prince Edward Island's chief medical officer of health is strongly urging people to wear non-medical face masks indoors but so far isn't recommending they be mandatory.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Brian McInnis.
Public health officials on Prince Edward Island are reporting two new cases of COVID-19.

Chief Public Health Officer, Dr. Heather Morrison, said today the cases involve a man in his 20s and another man in his 30s.

She says they are both essential workers who do not work in the health-care sector.

Coronavirus: PEI unveils back-to-school plan
Morrison says the two men have been isolating since they arrived on the Island Aug. 24.

Both men underwent routine testing as part of the province’s public health protocols for international travelers.

P.E.I. has reported a total of 46 cases of COVID-19, all travel-related.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 3, 2020.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
