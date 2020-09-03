Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Firefighters responding to large fire at north Scarborough plaza

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted September 3, 2020 3:02 pm
A Toronto Fire Services truck on display at a downtown station.
A Toronto Fire Services truck on display at a downtown station. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Toronto firefighters are responding to a large two-alarm fire at a north Scarborough plaza Thursday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the property on Passmore Avenue by Middlefield Road, near McCowan Road and Steeles Avenue East, just before 2 p.m.

Thick black smoke billowed into the sky and it could be seen from kilometres away.

A Toronto Fire Services spokesperson said firefighters were working to contain the blaze.

It’s unclear where and how the fire started.

Trending Stories

There were no reports of any injuries.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Toronto FireToronto fire servicesScarborough FireFire in TorontoPassmore Avenue firePassmore Avenue plaza fire
Flyers
More weekly flyers