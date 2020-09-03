Firefighters responding to large fire at north Scarborough plaza

Toronto firefighters are responding to a large two-alarm fire at a north Scarborough plaza Thursday afternoon.
Emergency crews were called to the property on Passmore Avenue by Middlefield Road, near McCowan Road and Steeles Avenue East, just before 2 p.m.
Thick black smoke billowed into the sky and it could be seen from kilometres away.
A Toronto Fire Services spokesperson said firefighters were working to contain the blaze.
It’s unclear where and how the fire started.
There were no reports of any injuries.
This is a developing story that will be updated.
