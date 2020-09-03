Firefighters responding to large fire at north Scarborough plaza

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto firefighters are responding to a large two-alarm fire at a north Scarborough plaza Thursday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the property on Passmore Avenue by Middlefield Road, near McCowan Road and Steeles Avenue East, just before 2 p.m.

Thick black smoke billowed into the sky and it could be seen from kilometres away.

A Toronto Fire Services spokesperson said firefighters were working to contain the blaze.

It’s unclear where and how the fire started.

There were no reports of any injuries.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

FIRE:

Passmore Av + Middlefield Av

* 1:53 pm *

– Thick smoke coming from Plaza

– Fire Crews o/s

– Have upgraded to working 2nd alarm fire

– Traffic blocked in area#GO1665699

^dh pic.twitter.com/bCRFuMxCIx — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) September 3, 2020

