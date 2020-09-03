Warm, dry conditions allow harvest to advance quickly: Saskatchewan Agriculture

Send this page to someone via email

Farmers in Saskatchewan’s southwest region have half their crop in the bin as harvest progresses in the province.

Saskatchewan Agriculture said Thursday in the crop report that the harvest is quickly advancing due to warm and dry conditions in most of the province.

Overall, 28 per cent of the crop is combined in the province, ahead of the five-year average of 22 per cent for this time of year.

Another 27 per cent is swathed or ready to straight-cut.

Sask Ag said average yields are being reported, with some areas reporting yields will be less than originally anticipated due to hot and dry conditions over the past few weeks.

Ninety-nine per cent of fall rye, 96 per cent of winter wheat, 81 per cent of lentils, 73 per cent of field peas, 53 per cent of mustard, 37 per cent of durum, 28 per cent of chickpeas, 19 per cent of spring wheat and 11 per cent of canola are combined.

The crop report said an additional 40 per cent of canola and 23 per cent of mustard is swathed or ready to straight-cut.

Little significant rainfall was reported in the province during the reporting period ending on Aug. 31 and Sask Ag said topsoil conditions continue to deteriorate due to the lack of moisture, high temperatures and strong winds.

Cropland topsoil moisture is rated two per cent surplus, 32 per cent adequate, 47 per cent short and 19 per cent very short.

Hay and pasture land topsoil moisture are rated as one per cent surplus, 21 per cent adequate, 44 per cent short and 34 per cent very short.

The majority of crop damage this past week was due to diseases such as ergot, the lack of moisture and strong winds blowing swaths around.

Sask Ag said there were some reports of light frost but the damage appears to be minimal.

Many farmers have also reported field and combine fires due to dry conditions.

