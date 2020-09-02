Summerland’s Giant’s Head Mountain trails upgraded

Send this page to someone via email

A popular hiking area in Summerland has been upgraded by the District — the mayor says the redevelopment project is an important one for the Okanagan town.

“We finally got to celebrate the completion of the first and second phases of the redevelopment we had undertaken there,” said Summerland Mayor Toni Boot.

The District of Summerland announced on Wednesday morning the completion of a redevelopment plan for the Giant’s Head Mountain trails.

Summerland Mayor Toni Boot says this moment was two years in the making.

“We were doing it for a couple of reasons. One, we really needed to upgrade the trails that were there, they were getting lots of use,” said Boot.

“Secondly, there was a fair bit of damage being done to the ecosystem and the grasslands.”

The trail redevelopment project included upgrading existing trails, building new trails, decommissioning trails for erosion control and environmental protection, new guard rails, and park entrance improvements.

The District of Summerland says it’s working with the Penticton Indian Band to create signage that will teach traditional Indigenous history.

