Regina police seek suspects in break-in that ends in stabbing

The Regina Police Service have arrested one suspect and are looking for two others following a stabbing on Saturday.

Police say they responded to the 1100 block of Empress Street at around 11:45 a.m. after receiving a weapons-related complaint.

Early information indicates three suspects forced their way into a residence and were allegedly carrying bladed weapons, police say.

An altercation ensued between the three suspects and people inside the residence.

The fight then carried onto the street where one male was stabbed, police say.

The victim was taken to hospital by EMS.

All three suspects fled the scene before emergency personnel arrived.

Days later, police say they tracked down one suspect, Lori Ann Munroe, 48 of Regina. She has been charged with break and enter and committing an indictable offence. Munroe is also charged with failing to comply with conditions of an undertaking.

Munroe is scheduled to make her first court appearance on Oct. 7.

Police continue to look for the two other suspects. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at (306) 777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.

