Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Regina police seek suspects in break-in that ends in stabbing

By Mickey Djuric Global News
Posted September 2, 2020 5:25 pm
Regina police are looking for two suspects connected to a break and enter and stabbing that occurred Saturday, Aug. 29 on the 1100 block of Empress Street.
Regina police are looking for two suspects connected to a break and enter and stabbing that occurred Saturday, Aug. 29 on the 1100 block of Empress Street. File / Global News

The Regina Police Service have arrested one suspect and are looking for two others following a stabbing on Saturday.

Police say they responded to the 1100 block of Empress Street at around 11:45 a.m. after receiving a weapons-related complaint.

Read more: Regina police charge 2nd man with murder in connection with Cameron Street slaying

Early information indicates three suspects forced their way into a residence and were allegedly carrying bladed weapons, police say.

An altercation ensued between the three suspects and people inside the residence.

The fight then carried onto the street where one male was stabbed, police say.

The victim was taken to hospital by EMS.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

All three suspects fled the scene before emergency personnel arrived.

Days later, police say they tracked down one suspect, Lori Ann Munroe, 48 of Regina. She has been charged with break and enter and committing an indictable offence. Munroe is also charged with failing to comply with conditions of an undertaking.

Read more: 2 charged after Regina police seize 1,000 grams of cocaine, 7K in cash

Munroe is scheduled to make her first court appearance on Oct. 7.

Police continue to look for the two other suspects. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at (306) 777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.

Regina police officer who pleaded guilty in assault of teen fired
Regina police officer who pleaded guilty in assault of teen fired
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
StabbingRegina PoliceBreak And EnterRegina Police ServiceEMSRPSEmpress Streetindictable offence1100 block of Empress Streetempress street break and enterempress street stabbingLori Ann Munroe
Flyers
More weekly flyers