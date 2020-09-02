Guy Ouellette releases new book on his arrest by Quebec’s anti-corruption police

Send this page to someone via email

A sitting MNA who was arrested by Quebec’s anti-corruption unit in 2017 is now telling his side of the story. In a new memoir, Qu’on accuse ou qu’on s’excuse, Guy Ouellette says he was framed by UPAC director Robert Lafrenière, someone who he considered a friend.

Long-time MNA, now sitting as an independent, Ouellette knew Lafrenière from his days as a police officer. In July 2011, the two men even went to a U2 concert together, along with Lafrenière’s son-in-law, Martin Prud’homme, former head of the Sûreté du Québec.

“We were really U2 fans, so that was the common thing between the two of us,” Ouellette said. “So we were not close friends, but we knew each other.”

In October 2017, Ouellette made national headlines when he was arrested by Quebec’s anti-corruption unit, known as UPAC. The anti-corruption squad suspected the MNA of being responsible for media leaks about an investigation into former Premier Jean Charest.

Ouellette denies this and has never been charged.

“The entrapment on me and others was organized to cover their backs and make sure the fault would be on somebody else,” Ouellette said.

Ouellette also claims that UPAC officers followed him, as well as his girlfriend, Annie Trudel, a whistleblower for corruption in the transport ministry.

He said since his arrest, politicians are afraid to ask too many tough questions.

“They still have in their mind a doubt that if they ask the wrong question, or a question too picky for the commissioner, they may be searched, they may be followed,” he said.

Ouellette said he wants the Legault government to decide if using UPAC is the best way to fight corruption in the province.