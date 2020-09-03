Okanagan weather: Warm long weekend ahead

Send this page to someone via email

The Okanagan will be bathed in sensational sunshine throughout Thursday, as temperatures make their way into the upper 20s across the region.

The upper ridge of high pressure that brought in the heat and sunshine will sticks around Friday, with afternoon highs of around 32 degrees.

Daytime highs hop back into the low 30s Friday afternoon. SkyTracker Weather

Pure blue skies and sunshine will linger into the long weekend, with Saturday’s daytime high projected to be in the 30s before slightly cooler air filters in on Sunday and highs into the upper 20s.

Story continues below advertisement

A few clouds will come along with the slight cool down, which will linger into Labour Day on Monday, with afternoon temperatures dropping slightly to the mid-20s.

Mid-20 degree daytime highs will stick around into the work week ahead with a return to sunny skies.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.