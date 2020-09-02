Wilfrid Laurier University to continue remote learning in winter semester

Send this page to someone via email

Wilfrid Laurier University says remote learning will continue through the Winter term due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“We are committed to doing our part to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” the school announced on Twitter. “After careful consideration of the options, Laurier has decided that the majority of the Winter 2021 term will continue to be offered in a remote and online format.”

In a letter to students, school provost Anthony Vanelli says that some courses or programs are under consideration for a return in the second semester.

1:23 Doug Ford urges university students not to party, cites the U.S. as a ‘terrible example’ Doug Ford urges university students not to party, cites the U.S. as a ‘terrible example’

He said the university will consider internships, research-based courses that require access to labs, courses that require access to learning materials and ones that fulfill licensing or accreditation requirements.

Story continues below advertisement

Vanelli says a detailed list of exceptions will be available in late September.

“Because the winter term is also the final term for many students scheduled to graduate, there will also be a special focus on ensuring that students have the opportunity to complete courses that are required for graduation and that require some form of in-person instruction,” he wrote.

Vanelli says students can keep an eye on the website for further updates.