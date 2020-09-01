Coronavirus: 1 new case reported in Peterborough region

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough Public Health reported one new COVID-19 case on Tuesday, bringing the region’s total number of active cases to three.

This number covers the health unit’s jurisdiction, which is Peterborough City and County, Hiawatha First Nation, and Curve Lake First Nation.

The total number of confirmed cases in the region is now at 105.

More than 24,900 individuals have been tested for the virus so far, according to the health unit.

Out of 105, 100 cases have been resolved. The coronavirus pandemic has claimed the lives of two Peterborough residents, with both deaths occurring in April.

No institutional outbreaks have been reported, according to the health unit.

A weekday drive-thru testing clinic for asymptomatic individuals continues at the Kinsmen Civic Centre in Peterborough up until Friday, Sept 4. No appointment is necessary.

Afterwards, the drive-through testing clinic will relocate to Northcrest Arena effective Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020. Operating hours will remain 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday to Friday until further notice. Northcrest Arena is located at 100 Marina Dr., Peterborough.

There will be no drive-through clinic operating on Sept. 7 due to the Labour Day holiday.

Testing for people exhibiting symptoms continues daily at the COVID-19 assessment centre at Peterborough Regional Health Centre. Call 705-876-5086 to book an appointment.

