Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Coronavirus: 1 new case reported in Peterborough region

By Noor Ibrahim Global News
Posted September 1, 2020 5:45 pm
This brings the region's total number of active cases to 3, and total number of confirmed cases to 105.
This brings the region's total number of active cases to 3, and total number of confirmed cases to 105. European Press Agency

Peterborough Public Health reported one new COVID-19 case on Tuesday, bringing the region’s total number of active cases to three.

This number covers the health unit’s jurisdiction, which is Peterborough City and County, Hiawatha First Nation, and Curve Lake First Nation.

The total number of confirmed cases in the region is now at 105.

Read more: Peterborough drive-thru testing clinic relocating to Northcrest Arena next week

More than 24,900 individuals have been tested for the virus so far, according to the health unit.

Out of 105, 100 cases have been resolved. The coronavirus pandemic has claimed the lives of two Peterborough residents, with both deaths occurring in April.

No institutional outbreaks have been reported, according to the health unit.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

A weekday drive-thru testing clinic for asymptomatic individuals continues at the Kinsmen Civic Centre in Peterborough up until Friday, Sept 4. No appointment is necessary.

Afterwards, the drive-through testing clinic will relocate to Northcrest Arena effective Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020. Operating hours will remain 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday to Friday until further notice. Northcrest Arena is located at 100 Marina Dr., Peterborough.

There will be no drive-through clinic operating on Sept. 7 due to the Labour Day holiday.

Testing for people exhibiting symptoms continues daily at the COVID-19 assessment centre at Peterborough Regional Health Centre. Call 705-876-5086 to book an appointment.

Coronavirus: Canada’s top doctor suggests younger people give COVID Alert app a try
Coronavirus: Canada’s top doctor suggests younger people give COVID Alert app a try
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCoronavirus testingPeterborough Public HealthPeterborough COVID-19drive-thru testingCOVID swabPeterborough COVID numbersPPH Update COVID
Flyers
More weekly flyers