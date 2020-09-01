Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Missing 63-year-old last seen Monday afternoon: London, Ont. police

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted September 1, 2020 3:17 pm
Missing 63-year-old Peter ‘Josef’ Mueller of London.
Missing 63-year-old Peter ‘Josef’ Mueller of London. London Police

Police in London, Ont., are looking for help from the public in finding a missing 63-year-old.

Peter “Josef” Mueller of London was seen on Monday, Aug. 31 at 1:30 p.m. in the area of Adelaide and Dundas streets.

He is described as 5’6” weighing 150 pounds. Police say he is balding with a neatly-trimmed grey and white beard.

Missing 63-year-old Peter ‘Josef’ Mueller of London
Missing 63-year-old Peter ‘Josef’ Mueller of London. London Police

Read more: Woodstock, Ont., police looking for arson suspect

Story continues below advertisement

Mueller was last seen wearing a black jacket, with a blue and grey sweatshirt and uses a motorized wheelchair.

Trending Stories

Police say they are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Londonmissing personLondon PoliceLondon Ontariolpsmissing London man63-year-old Peter ‘Josef’ Mueller of LondonPeter Mueller
Flyers
More weekly flyers