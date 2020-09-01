Missing 63-year-old last seen Monday afternoon: London, Ont. police

Police in London, Ont., are looking for help from the public in finding a missing 63-year-old.
Peter “Josef” Mueller of London was seen on Monday, Aug. 31 at 1:30 p.m. in the area of Adelaide and Dundas streets.
He is described as 5’6” weighing 150 pounds. Police say he is balding with a neatly-trimmed grey and white beard.
Mueller was last seen wearing a black jacket, with a blue and grey sweatshirt and uses a motorized wheelchair.
Police say they are concerned for his welfare.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
