Missing 63-year-old last seen Monday afternoon: London, Ont. police

Police in London, Ont., are looking for help from the public in finding a missing 63-year-old.

Peter “Josef” Mueller of London was seen on Monday, Aug. 31 at 1:30 p.m. in the area of Adelaide and Dundas streets.

He is described as 5’6” weighing 150 pounds. Police say he is balding with a neatly-trimmed grey and white beard.

Missing 63-year-old Peter ‘Josef’ Mueller of London. London Police

Mueller was last seen wearing a black jacket, with a blue and grey sweatshirt and uses a motorized wheelchair.

Police say they are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).