Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Cyclist dead after being hit by transport truck in Mississauga, police say

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted September 1, 2020 11:39 am
Police said they received reports of the crash around 10:45 a.m.
Police said they received reports of the crash around 10:45 a.m. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Peel Regional Police say a cyclist is dead after he was hit by a transport truck in Mississauga on Tuesday.

Police said they were called to the intersection of Dixie and Blundell roads, south of Dundas Street, around 10:45 a.m. for reports of a pedestrian struck.

Read more: Police investigating after body found in central Mississauga

When emergency crews arrived, they located a male cyclist who had been hit by a truck. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Trending Stories

Officers said the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and is cooperating with police.

Roads are closed in the area for the investigation.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Mississaugapeel regional policePeel RegionMississauga crashDixie RoadMississauga collisionDixie and Blundell roadsDixie and Dundas
Flyers
More weekly flyers