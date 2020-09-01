Cyclist dead after being hit by transport truck in Mississauga, police say

Peel Regional Police say a cyclist is dead after he was hit by a transport truck in Mississauga on Tuesday.
Police said they were called to the intersection of Dixie and Blundell roads, south of Dundas Street, around 10:45 a.m. for reports of a pedestrian struck.
When emergency crews arrived, they located a male cyclist who had been hit by a truck. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officers said the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and is cooperating with police.
Roads are closed in the area for the investigation.
