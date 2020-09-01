Cyclist dead after being hit by transport truck in Mississauga, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Peel Regional Police say a cyclist is dead after he was hit by a transport truck in Mississauga on Tuesday.

Police said they were called to the intersection of Dixie and Blundell roads, south of Dundas Street, around 10:45 a.m. for reports of a pedestrian struck.

Read more: Police investigating after body found in central Mississauga

When emergency crews arrived, they located a male cyclist who had been hit by a truck. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers said the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and is cooperating with police.

Roads are closed in the area for the investigation.

MOTOR VEHICLE COLLISION:

– C/R 10:46 a.m.

– Pedestrian struck by a transport truck

– @Peel_Paramedics on scene

– Road closures in area.

– Update as info received 20-0280979 pic.twitter.com/k9vD5J3TCH — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) September 1, 2020

Story continues below advertisement