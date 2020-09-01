Menu

Crime

Man seriously injured after being shot in Scarborough

By Jessica Patton Global News
Toronto police said a man was shot in the leg early Tuesday.
Toronto police said a man was shot in the leg early Tuesday. Doug Gamey/Global News

Toronto police say a man has been seriously injured after a shooting in Scarborough on Tuesday.

Emergency services responded to a call about a shooting in the area of Military Trail and Morningside Avenue just before 6:30 a.m.

Read more: Toronto police officers begin wearing body cameras as start of year-long rollout

Officers arrived on scene and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg. He was transported to hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

Investigators said suspects fled in a vehicle. There is no more information at this time.

The investigation is ongoing

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-2222 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Toronto Police Toronto crime Toronto shooting Morningside Avenue Military Trail
