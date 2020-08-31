B.C. Opposition cries foul over timing of ICBC rebate cheques

Send this page to someone via email

ICBC is looking for a company to print and mail rebate cheques to millions of British Columbians.

In a request for proposals, the public insurer states it is looking to issue about 2.9 million customers a one-time enhanced care refund cheque between May and July of next year, with the remainder being completed by August.

However, the B.C. Liberals say the government’s decision to issue ICBC rebate cheques to drivers is a calculated move, as many will be delivered just weeks ahead of next year’s provincial election.

“What we found is basically ICBC is trying to hire a company to mail out rebate cheques in and around a potential spring election or right before a fall election 2021,” Liberal MLA Jas Johal said.

“And this is absolutely ridiculous. British Columbians need help today.”

Johal said drivers in Manitoba and Ontario have already received rebate cheques.

The government said it would be irresponsible to issue cheques before it knows exactly what ICBC’s finances look like, which won’t happen until the end of the fiscal year next spring.

ICBC has said it saved $158 million from fewer crashes in the first six weeks of the coronavirus pandemic. Further savings have also come in the form of reduced legal costs with fewer crashes and fewer cases in need of investigation.

In a statement Monday, ICBC said the expected savings should be passed on to drivers “as soon as possible.”

The savings will come in the form of refunds on credit card statements, a cheque in the mail or a decrease in monthly payments, depending on how drivers pay for their insurance.

“Issuing millions of refunds within a short timeframe is a significant undertaking so ICBC is seeking a vendor through a competitive Request For Proposal process to minimize costs, expedite the production of letters and cheques, and obtain the best overall value,” the company said in a statement.

B.C. Attorney General David Eby said earlier this month that ICBC’s finances remain fragile.

“I’ve asked British Columbians, as best as possible, to be patient. I know these are difficult times, but the public insurer’s finances are very fragile and issuing a rebate cheque right now would not be a responsible thing to do until we know where these finances are going to land as a result of the pandemic,” Eby said.

Johal said the government and ICBC are just hoping the public doesn’t ask too many questions.

“They should be asking questions and there should be a rebate today,” Johal told Global News.

“And now any savings that ICBC has had this year should be returned to consumers. It’s quite frustrating that ICBC has known from day one how much money they save. They have all the records.”

Johal added that while ICBC released information on their savings during the first six weeks of the pandemic, they have not released any numbers around further savings.

“Over a six-week period, ICBC admitted that they’ve had 50,000 (fewer) accidents, saving them over $150 million,” Johal said.

“Now, extrapolate that over three or four months. The savings have got to be in the hundreds of millions of dollars. Yet they’ve said nothing, kept their head down.”