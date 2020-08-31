Regina city council softens stance on mandatory mask bylaw

Send this page to someone via email

Regina city council took a step back when it comes to the decision on enforcing masks in indoor spaces.

During the meeting, some councillors expressed that the city’s focus should be on educating the public on safety precautions, rather than making masks mandatory.

“I just don’t feel we are there yet. I think our community has done well, and with one active case in our community I just don’t see a need for this at this point.” says Coun. Sharron Bryce, who is also a nurse.

Two weeks ago, when COVID-19 cases were climbing in Regina, the mayor, along with councillors, held an event downtown pleading for people to mask up. At the time, it was also hinted at that wearing a mask in public would become mandatory.

At council Monday, it was voiced multiple times that councillors feel residents are complying with restrictions, and continue to do a good job when it comes to controlling the spread of the virus.

While this was the consensus, Coun. Mike O’Donnell did mention that there is value in being prepared, a sentiment echoed by Mayor Michael Fougere.

“We’re simply asking the province to discuss with us the terms under which we may have a bylaw,” says Fougere.

Council has decided to seek guidance from health officials on the best way to proceed moving forward.

